Bleachers on Broadway: Jack Antonoff writing music for upcoming 'Romeo + Juliet' production

After working with stars including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde, Jack Antonoff has a new collaborator: William Shakespeare.

The Bleachers frontman is composing music for a new Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler as the famously doomed star-crossed lovers.

Tickets will go on sale in May ahead of a fall premiere. You can sign up for early access now via RomeoandJulietNYC.com.

Antonoff recently released a new, self-titled Bleachers album featuring the singles "Modern Girl" and "Tiny Moves." Bleachers will launch a U.S. headlining tour in May following their performance at Coachella's second weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.