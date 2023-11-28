Bleachers announces 2024 From the Studio to the Stage tour

Dirty HIt

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2024.

The trek, dubbed the From the Studio to the Stage tour, kicks off May 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps up June 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with the 2024 edition of Bleachers' Shadow of the City festival.

Tickets will go on presale beginning Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BleachersMusic.com.

Bleachers will be touring in support of their upcoming self-titled album, due out March 8. It includes the single "Modern Girl" and the Lana Del Rey collaboration "Alma Mater."

