Bleachers announces new self-titled album; listen to Lana Del Rey collab "Alma Mater" now

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers has announced a new self-titled album.

The fourth studio effort from the Jack Antonoff-led band arrives March 8. It's the follow-up to 2021's Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Bleachers includes the previously released single "Modern Girl." A second album track, a collaboration with Lana Del Rey called "Alma Mater," is out now via digital outlets.

Here's the Bleachers track list:

"I Am Right on Time"
"Modern Girl"
"Jesus Is Dead"
"Me Before You"
"Alma Mater"
"Tiny Moves"
"Isimo"
"Woke Up Today"
"Self Respect"
"Hey Joe"
"Call Me After Midnight"
"We Are Going to Know Each Other Forever"
"Ordinary Heaven"
"The Waiter"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

