Bleachers announces new 'Live at Radio City Music Hall' album

Bleachers has announced a new live album, Live at Radio City Music Hall.

The set, which was recorded during Jack Antonoff and company's show at the New York City landmark in July 2022, will be released Friday, August 25.

Bleachers played Radio City while touring behind their 2021 album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. The show included a surprise onstage collaboration with Bruce Springsteen.

"[Live at Radio City Music Hall] is the document of the wild and intense tour behind Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night," Bleachers says. "As we prep the next era of Bleachers we wanted to stamp that incredible time with this live album."

That next era will apparently include a new record label. According to Variety, Bleachers has signed a deal with the independent British label Dirty Hit, joining a roster featuring artists including The 1975, Wolf Alice and beabadoobee.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.