Bleachers announce headlining show at NYC's Madison Square Garden

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers have announced a concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Jack Antonoff and company will perform at the famed arena on October 4, marking what a press release calls the band's "biggest headline show to date."

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. ET. You can sign up now for access to a presale beginning Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit BleachersMusic.com.

Bleachers will release their new self-titled album, featuring the single "Modern Girl," on Friday, March 8. They'll play Coachella in April and will kick off a full U.S. tour in May.

Meanwhile, Bleachers just performed on CBS' The Late Show on Tuesday, March 5, during which they debuted their song "Jesus Is Dead." You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

