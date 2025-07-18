Black Sabbath & Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert to be released in theaters

Back to the Beginning is headed to the big screen.

The epic concert, which was headlined by the final live performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup and Ozzy Osbourne, will screen in theaters in early 2026.

"The film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance," says production company Mercury Studios.

Back to the Beginning took place July 5 in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. The lineup for the sold-out event, which also streamed online, included Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons.

Additionally, the day included a number of onstage collaborations put together by musical director Tom Morello, featuring Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Disturbed's David Draiman, Halestom's Lzzy Hale, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, blink-182's Travis Barker, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool's Adam Jones and Danny Carey, Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ghost's Papa V Perpetua and Yungblud.

The night ended with Ozzy performing five solo tracks -- "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train" -- before being joined by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward to play the Sabbath songs "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

Ozzy, who's battled a number of health issues in recent years, sang while seated on a throne.

In related news, Yungblud has officially released his Back to the Beginning performance of Sabbath's "Changes" on streaming platforms.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.