Black Pumas release new ﻿'Chronicles of a Diamond'﻿ song, "Mrs. Postman"

Black Pumas have released a new song called "Mrs. Postman," a track off the band's upcoming album, Chronicles of a Diamond.

"I was partly thinking about how much joy the postmen can bring to people's lives, but I also wanted to encourage the people in my family and anyone else working a blue-collar job," says vocalist Eric Burton. "I know from firsthand experience how arduous it can be, and I wanted to send a message saying, 'I still see all the beauty and light in you.'"

You can listen to "Mrs. Postman" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Chronicles of a Diamond, which also features the single "More Than a Love Song," will be released October 27. It's the follow-up to Black Pumas' 2019 self-titled debut, which spawned the single "Colors."

Along with the new song premiere, Black Pumas have announced a run of 2024 tour dates, set to kick off January 18 in Philadelphia and wrap up April 6 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackPumas.com.

