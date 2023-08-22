Black Pumas detail sophomore album, 'Chronicles of a Diamond'

ATO Records

By Josh Johnson

Black Pumas have announced a new album called Chronicles of a Diamond.

The sophomore effort from the "Colors" duo will arrive October 27. You can listen to the first single, "More Than a Love Song," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Black Pumas broke out with their 2019 self-titled debut album and its single "Colors." The deluxe version of Black Pumas was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, while "Colors" earned a nod for Record of the Year.

Black Pumas also picked up two Grammy nominations with their 2021 live release, Capitol Cuts (Live from Studio A).

Here's the Chronicles of a Diamond track list:

"More Than a Love Song"
"Ice Cream (Pay Phone)"
"Mrs. Postman"
"Chronicles of a Diamond"
"Angel"
"Hello"
"Sauvignon"
"Tomorrow"
"Gemini Sun"
"Rock and Roll"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

