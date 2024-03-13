Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Jamie xx to headline Pitchfork Music Festival

Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Jamie xx and Alanis Morissette are among the headliners at this year's Pitchfork Music Festival, scheduled for July 19 through July 21 in Chicago's Union Park.

The rest of the bill is fairly eclectic, encompassing everyone from Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna and 100 Gecs to hip-hop legends Del La Soul and Grandmaster Flash, to original riot grrrl band Bratmobile.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.

Black Pumas will also perform at Atlanta's SweetWater 420 fest and Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond Festival. On April 18, they'll be part of an all-star lineup that will be celebrating the 85th birthday of soul legend Mavis Staples at the YouTube Theater in LA.

