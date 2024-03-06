The Black Keys performing at 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival

The Black Keys Perform At Live Park Guy Prives/Getty Images (Guy Prives/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys will be performing during the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, held April 5-7 in Phoenix.

The free concert event will provide the soundtrack to the Final Four of the Division I men's basketball tournament. Others on the lineup include Mumford & Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Leon Bridges, Jonas Brothers, Reneé RappZEDD and Remi Wolf.

For more info, visit NCAA.com.

The festival will also mark something of a release party for The Black Keys, as their upcoming album Ohio Players drops on April 5. The record includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

