The Black Keys share Valentine's Day playlist

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Whether you're lonely or not this Valentine's Day, The Black Keys have the music for you.

The duo has shared the "ultimate V-Day playlist," featuring their favorite love songs. The 31-song mix includes tunes by Bill Withers, Al Green and Otis Redding, as well as the Keys' recently released cover of the William Bell song "I Forgot to Be Your Lover."

You can listen to the playlist now via Spotify.

The Black Keys will release a new album, Ohio Players, on April 5. It includes "I Forgot to Be Your Lover" and the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

