The Black Keys share Diplo remix of 'No Rain, No Flowers'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a new remix of their song "No Rain, No Flowers" in collaboration with DJ and producer Diplo.

You can listen to the updated, dancey recording now via digital outlets.

The original "No Rain, No Flowers" premiered in May. It's the title track off the upcoming Black Keys album, due out Aug. 8.

No Rain, No Flowers the album also includes the single "The Night Before," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

The Black Keys are currently on a U.S. tour, which stretches into September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

