The Black Keys share new '﻿Ohio Players'﻿ track, "This Is Nowhere"

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a new song called "This Is Nowhere," a track off the band's upcoming album, Ohio Players.

"This Is Nowhere" was co-written by Beck, who also contributed to the lead Ohio Players single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

You can listen to "This Is Nowhere" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, drops April 5. Ahead of the album's arrival, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will head to South by Southwest, where they'll be performing and taking part in a keynote discussion. The festival will also feature the world premiere of their new documentary, This is a Film About The Black Keys.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!