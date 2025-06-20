The Black Keys share new '﻿No Rain, No Flowers'﻿ song, 'Man on a Mission'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a new song called "Man on a Mission," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers.

You can listen to "Man on a Mission" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying visualizer, which shows a loop of motorcycle riders, is streaming on YouTube.

No Rain, No Flowers, the follow-up to 2024's Ohio Players, is due out Aug. 8. It also includes the lead single "The Night Before," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The Black Keys wrapped the first leg of a U.S. tour earlier in June. They'll launch a second leg in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!