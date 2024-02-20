The Black Keys reveal ﻿'Ohio Players' ﻿track list

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have revealed the track list for their upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The 14-song set includes the previously released singles "Beautiful People (Stay High)" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover," as well as collaborations with Beck and rappers Juicy J and Lil Noid. As previously reported, Beck co-wrote "Beautiful People."

Ohio Players is due out April 5. It's the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie.

Here's the Ohio Players track list:

"This Is Nowhere"
"Don't Let Me Go"
"Beautiful People (Stay High)"
"On the Game"
"Only Love Matters"
"Candy and Her Friends" feat. Lil Noid
"I Forgot to Be Your Lover"
"Please Me (Till I'm Satisfied)"
"You'll Pay"
"Paper Crown" feat. Beck & Juicy J
"Live Till I Die"
"Read Em and Weep"
"Fever Tree"
"Every Time You Leave"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

