The Black Keys return to #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Alternative Airplay with 'The Night Before'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys are returning to a place they've been many times before with their latest single, "The Night Before."

The track has reached #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, marking the eighth offering from the "Lonely Boy" duo to achieve that feat.

The Black Keys are now tied with Weezer and U2 for the most number ones in the history of Alternative Airplay, which started in 1988. Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most, with 15.

"The Night Before" was released in February and will appear on the upcoming Black Keys album No Rain, No Flowers, due out later in 2025.

The Black Keys will launch a U.S. tour May 23 in Durant, Oklahoma.

