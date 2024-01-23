The Black Keys premiere video for new "Beautiful People (Stay High)" single

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have premiered the video for "Beautiful People (Stay High)," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The clip features a variety of different people dancing, singing along and air-guitaring to the new tune. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" first dropped on January 12. It was co-written by Beck and producer Dan the Automator.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, is due out April 5. It also features collaborations with Noel Gallagher and frequent Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, among others.

