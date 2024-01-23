The Black Keys premiere video for new "Beautiful People (Stay High)" single

The Black Keys have premiered the video for "Beautiful People (Stay High)," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The clip features a variety of different people dancing, singing along and air-guitaring to the new tune. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" first dropped on January 12. It was co-written by Beck and producer Dan the Automator.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, is due out April 5. It also features collaborations with Noel Gallagher and frequent Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, among others.

