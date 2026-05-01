The Black Keys premiere 'She Does It Right' video alongside new '﻿Peaches!'﻿ album

The Black Keys have premiered the video for "She Does It Right," a song off the band's brand-new album, Peaches!

The clip features footage of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney performing outside the Memphis venue Hernando's Hideaway. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Peaches! marks the 14th Black Keys album, and their third in as many years, following 2024's Ohio Players and 2025's No Rain, No Flowers. It also includes the singles "You Got to Lose" and "Where There's Smoke, There's Fire."

The Black Keys are currently on a U.S. tour, which continues Friday with a set at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

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