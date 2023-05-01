The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons headlining 2023 Sing Out Loud festival

The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons are headlining the 2023 Sing Out Loud festival, taking place September 22-23 in St. Augustine, Florida.

The bill also includes Maggie Rogers, Lord Huron and Elle King.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SingOutLoudFestival.com.

Both The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons are playing several festivals this year; you can catch the former at BeachLife and Bourbon & Beyond, and the latter at New Orleans Jazz Fest and Ottawa Bluesfest.

