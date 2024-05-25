The Black Keys cancel US tour

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have canceled their upcoming U.S. tour.

The band hasn't publicly announced a reason for scrapping the shows, but the Ticketmaster page for each stop reads, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

The tour was set to support The Black Keys' new album, Ohio Players, which was released in April. It was scheduled to run from September 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to November 12 in Detroit.

The Black Keys are still set to perform during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 6. They also just performed the lead Ohio Players single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," on the season finale of The Voice.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

