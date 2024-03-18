The Black Keys' "Beautiful People (Stay High)" hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart

The Black Keys are certainly staying high on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. As high as they can, in fact.

"Beautiful People (Stay High)," the lead single off the duo's upcoming Ohio Players album, has hit #1 on Alternative Airplay. It's the seventh Black Keys tune to achieve that feat, joining "Tighten Up," "Lonely Boy," "Gold on the Ceiling," "Fever," "Lo/Hi" and "Wild Child."

Ohio Players is due out April 5. It's the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie.

Meanwhile, The Black Keys just wrapped an eventful week at South by Southwest, which featured the premiere of their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney also performed and took part in a keynote discussion.

