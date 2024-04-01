The Black Keys announce US tour dates

Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/)

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The arena outing kicks off September 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concludes November 12 in Detroit. The Head and the Heart will also be on the bill for select dates.

Presales begin Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBlackKeys.com.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, drops Friday. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

