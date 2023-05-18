Bishop Briggs wins ﻿'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer made a surprising pivot to the world of alternative music when the show unmasked Bishop Briggs as its season 9 winner.

The "River" artist had been competing as the "Medusa" character, and sang songs including My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade," Hozier's "Take Me to Church" and Fall Out Boy's "Centuries."

"Oh my gosh, this is the craziest, coolest thing ever!" Briggs said upon her victory. "Thank you so much!"

Briggs' competition included American Idol contestant David Archuleta, who came in second, as well as Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash, Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart and legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke.

You can see Briggs perform live, presumably without her Medusa costume, on her upcoming tour with MisterWives, kicking off in September.

