Bishop Briggs premieres new song 'Yours Forever' with Matt Maeson

Bishop Briggs has premiered a new song called "Yours Forever" in collaboration with Matt Maeson.

The track finds the "River" and "Hallucinogenics" artists harmonizing as they sing, "I'll be yours forever."

"Yours Forever" follows Briggs' single "Blood from a Stone," which dropped in May. Her most recent album is 2024's Tell My Therapist I'm Fine.

Maeson, meanwhile, put out his latest album, A Quiet and Harmless Living, in 2025. It includes the single "Downstairs."

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