Bishop Briggs premieres new song 'Yours Forever' with Matt Maeson

"Yours Forever" single artwork. (Terry Eighteen, Inc.)
By Josh Johnson

Bishop Briggs has premiered a new song called "Yours Forever" in collaboration with Matt Maeson.

The track finds the "River" and "Hallucinogenics" artists harmonizing as they sing, "I'll be yours forever."

"Yours Forever" follows Briggs' single "Blood from a Stone," which dropped in May. Her most recent album is 2024's Tell My Therapist I'm Fine.

Maeson, meanwhile, put out his latest album, A Quiet and Harmless Living, in 2025. It includes the single "Downstairs."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!