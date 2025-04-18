Bishop Briggs honors Dr. Jane Goodall with new song, 'In Your Eyes'

Terry Eighteen, Inc.
By Josh Johnson

Bishop Briggs has released a new song called "In Your Eyes," which pays tribute to famed zoologist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The track appears on a new EP called Inspired by Jane, which accompanies the Apple TV+ children's series Jane.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this project," Bishop says. "I'm such a huge forever fan of Dr. Jane Goodall. To be able to be a part of something like this that honors her in such a specific way, has been such a big, important moment in my musical life and career."

You can listen to "In Your Eyes" and Inspired by Jane now via digital outlets.

The most recent Bishop Briggs album is 2024's Tell My Therapist I'm Fine. A deluxe edition dropped in March.

