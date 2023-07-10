Billy Joel gives the "go ahead" to Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Billy Joel is all for Fall Out Boy's cover of "We Didn't Start the Fire."

As previously reported, the "Dance, Dance" outfit put their own spin on the 1989 hit, replacing the original's lyrics with updated references to pop culture and world events over the last 34 years.

During an interview with BBC Radio 2, Joel says he welcomes Fall Out Boy's sequel, especially since he didn't particularly feel like doing one himself.

"Everybody's been wanting to know when there's gonna be an updated version of it," the Piano Man says. "'Cause my song started in '49, and ended in '89 -- a 40-year span. And everybody said, 'When are you gonna do part two?' ... I said, 'Nah, I've already done part one.'"

He adds, "So Fall Out Boy, go ahead, great, take it away!"

Fall Out Boy released their "We Didn't Start the Fire" in June, replacing references to Buddy Holly, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley with Kurt Cobain, Pokémon and "Tom DeLonge and aliens," among many others.

Fall Out Boy is currently on tour in support of the band's latest album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

