Billy Corgan's NWA wrestling league announces streaming deal with Roku

The Billy Corgan-owned National Wrestling Alliance has announced a streaming deal with Roku.

NWA matches will stream on The Roku Channel on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning July 29.

"When I purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, it was understood we were inheriting the history and legacy of the most storied brand in all combat sports," the Smashing Pumpkins frontman says. "So to announce today we have now partnered with the #1 TV streaming platform in North America is indeed a moment to be proud of."

Corgan's work with the NWA was highlighted in the 2024 reality series Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, which aired via The CW app and CWTV.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.