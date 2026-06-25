Billy Corgan's NWA wrestling to stream on Tubi

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 55th Annual Induction And Awards Gala Billy Corgan attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The National Wrestling Alliance, the wrestling league owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, has announced a new streaming deal with Tubi.

As part of the agreement, new episodes of the flagship NWA program, NWA Powerrr, will stream every Thursday on Tubi.

"To say we are thrilled is an understatement," Corgan says in a statement. "Tubi’s reach and presence in the digital sphere, especially with young fans, is unprecedented, and we're looking forward to sharing our show and our great stars with you as we continue to rebuild this incredible promotion."

Corgan, an avid wrestling fan, purchased the NWA in 2017. His work with the company was the subject of the 2024 reality show Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, which aired via The CW app and CWTV.com.

In other Corgan-related news, the "1979" rocker tells Stereogum that his short-lived band Zwan, which put out one album in 2003, has over 60 unreleased songs in the vault that might see the light of day in the future.

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