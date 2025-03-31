Billy Corgan announces The Machines of God solo tour

Billy Corgan has announced a new solo tour billed as The Machines of God.

The outing, which runs from June 7 in Baltimore to June 29 in Minneapolis, will celebrate the respective 30th and 25th anniversaries of the Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God & Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.

Corgan will also be playing songs off the latest Pumpkins album, 2024's Aghori Mhori Mei.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In related news, the Pumpkins have announced a remastered and remixed reissue of Machina/The Machines of God & Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music as an 80-song box set, available exclusively at Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois.

