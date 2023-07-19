Billy Corgan featured on new Code Orange song, "Take Shape"

Blue Grape Music

By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan is featured on a new Code Orange song called "Take Shape."

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman lends his vocals to the track, adding an eerie vibe as he sings, "Spread your wings/Show us who you are."

You can listen to "Take Shape" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Take Shape" will appear on the upcoming Code Orange album The Above, due out September 29. It's the follow-up to 2020's Underneath, which was nominated for the Best Metal Performance Grammy.

Corgan, meanwhile, is set to return to the road with the Pumpkins on the World Is a Vampire Tour, launching July 28 in Las Vegas.

