Billy Corgan, sombr among performers and presenters for 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

The Smashing Pumpkins In Concert - New York, NY Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at Irving Plaza on September 22, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and sombr will be among the performers and presenters during the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, taking place Thursday in New York City.

The lineup also includes Steve Miller, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls, Brandi Carlile, Tamar Braxton, Gavin DeGraw and actor Jeremy Renner.

The previously announced 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees include Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift. Additionally, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival will receive the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.

By the way, Corgan and sombr previously collaborated during the latter's performance at Coachella in April.

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