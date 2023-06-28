Billy Corgan goes to space in The Smashing Pumpkins' "Spellbinding" video

The Smashing Pumpkins have premiered the video for "Spellbinding," a track off the band's new album, Atum.

The clip finds frontman Billy Corgan dancing on a rocket ship flying through outer space. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Atum is described as a three-part rock opera, and a sequel to the 1995 and 2000 Pumpkins albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God, respectively. It was released over multiple installments over the last year before arriving in full in May.

The Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road in support of Atum on their The World Is a Vampire tour, launching July 28 in Las Vegas. Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol and Rival Sons will also be on the bill for select dates.

