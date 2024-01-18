Billie Joe Armstrong originally wrote Green Day's "Still Breathing" for 5 Seconds of Summer

Disney/Chris Willard

By Josh Johnson

We almost lived in a world with a Billie Joe Armstrong-written 5 Seconds to Summer song.

In an interview with People, Armstrong shares that the Green Day single "Still Breathing" was originally intended for the Australian pop rock outfit. However, he soon realized that the track wouldn't be a good fit with the young group.

"All of a sudden I was writing the lyrics, and I was like, 'Oh my God, there's no f****** way I'm giving these guys this song,'" Armstrong recalls. "There's all those [lyrics] where it's the last moment of someone's life — it's so intense."

Instead, Armstrong kept "Still Breathing" for Green Day and recorded it for their 2016 album, Revolution Radio. That decision certainly worked out for Green Day, as "Still Breathing" hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts.

Green Day will release a new album, Saviors, on Friday, January 19. They'll support the record on a world tour, during which they'll also be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full each night in honor of their 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!