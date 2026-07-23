Billie Joe Armstrong launches limited-edition Les Paul Junior signature guitar

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has launched a new limited-edition signature guitar in collaboration with Epiphone.

The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior is said to capture the "American Idiot" rocker's "raw energy, unmistakable tone, and rebellious spirit," and comes in a Radiant Red finish.

"The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior delivers the straightforward formula that has always defined great punk rock: one pickup, two knobs, and absolutely no distractions," a press release reads. "Stripped down to the essentials, it is built for guitarists who want to plug in, turn up, and let their playing do the talking."

The guitar, which costs $649, is available now via Epiphone.com and in-store at the Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London.

Meanwhile, you can catch Armstrong and company onscreen in their upcoming NIMRODS movie, set to premiere in theaters Aug. 14. The film follows a trio of friends who embark on a road trip under the false belief that they're opening for Green Day on New Year's Eve.

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