Billie the Horizon? Fans speculate on possible BMTH/Eilish collaboration

By Josh Johnson

Is Bring Me the Horizon bringing you a new collaboration with Billie Eilish?

That's been the going theory among fans after Horizon frontman Oli Sykes commented on a recent Instagram post from the "bad guy" artist.

While the post in question finds Eilish celebrating her Barbie soundtrack song, "What Was I Made For?", winning Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, Sykes' seemingly unrelated, one-word response reads, "limousine."

This, of course, led to speculation that Bring Me the Horizon is releasing a new song called "Limousine" featuring Eilish. Or perhaps she's not on it, and Sykes is using a music star's profile to promote his band's track. Who knows? Maybe Sykes is just guessing Eilish's mode of transportation to an awards show.

Bring Me the Horizon, by the way, is no stranger to collaboration, having recorded songs with artists including Evanescence's Amy Lee, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello. They also dipped into the pop world with a guest appearance on an Ed Sheeran song.

Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon is prepping a new album, Post Human: NeX GEn, which is due out in the summer. They just put out a new single, "Kool-Aid," on Friday.

