Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" wins at Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" has won yet another award.

The Barbie track was named Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical at the Society of Composers & Lyricists' 2024 SCL Awards, which took place Tuesday, February 13, in Los Angeles. Eilish shares the prize with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, who co-wrote "What Was I Made For?"

"What Was I Made For?" has also won a Golden Globe and two Grammys, including Song of the Year. It's nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars.

