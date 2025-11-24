Billie Eilish's 3D concert movie coming in March

James Cameron and Billie Eilish (Henry Hwu)
By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish's concert movie is coming in March.

The 3D film was co-directed by James Cameron and Billie herself, and filmed during the singer's just-concluded HIT ME HARD AND SOFT world tour. It'll be in theaters March 20, 2026 via Paramount Pictures.

On Instagram, Billie wrote, "this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can't wait for you all to see it :')."

The movie was filmed, at least in part, during Billie's show in Manchester, England, which is when Billie first teased the project by warning fans they'd be seeing more cameras than usual. Then, in an interview with WSJ. Magazine for its Innovator Issue, Billie said of the film, "I haven't seen anything, really, like it, and I'm just kind of blown away at every step of the process."

She added that one reason she was excited about the project was that she never gets to watch her own concerts — at least, not in high quality — and this will give her an opportunity to do so.
"If you do something amazing, like a f****** backflip, and nobody’s filmed it, I can’t ever really have proof that I did it,” she explained. “So it’ll be nice to have that.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!