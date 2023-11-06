Billie Eilish, boygenius among 2023 'Variety' ﻿Hitmakers honorees

Billie Eilish and boygenius are among Variety's 2023 Hitmakers honorees.

The annual celebration "recognize[s] the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as measured by Billboard and Luminate Charts."

"The goal of Hitmakers always has been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them," says Variety Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad.

Eilish is being honored with the Film Song of the Year award for her Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, while boygenius has been named Group of the Year.

Variety will hold an invite-only brunch to celebrate the 2023 Hitmakers on December 2.

