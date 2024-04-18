Billie Eilish reveals track list for 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'

Billie Eilish has released the track list for her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which is coming out May 17.

Billie had already given us a sneak peek of one of the tracks, "CHIHIRO," during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. It's named after the main character in the anime film Spirited Away. Billie also revealed another track name, "LUNCH," during the interview.

There are 10 tracks on the record, Billie's third. One of them is called "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE," which means "the love of my life" in French. Another one is called "BITTERSUITE," with the "SUITE" part spelled like a hotel suite, not a sweet candy.

Here's the track list in full:

"SKINNY"

"LUNCH"

"CHIHIRO"

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

"WILDFLOWER"

"THE GREATEST"

"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE"

"THE DINER"

"BITTERSUITE"

"BLUE"

