Billie Eilish, Radiohead & more donate items in support of daughter of Portugal. The Man members

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish and Radiohead are taking part in a charity auction in support of Frances Gourley, the 12-year-old daughter of Portugal. The Man members John Gourley and Zoe Manville.

Frances was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called DHDDS, which currently has no cure. Proceeds from the auction, which is being hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, will benefit the organization Frances Changed My Life, which funds research toward curing DHDDS.

Among the items available to bid on is a signed bottle of Eilish's perfume, and a Radiohead-autographed copy of the Kid A Mnesia compilation. Additionally, artists including Coldplay, Brittany Howard, Olivia Rodrigo, Grouplove and Tenacious D are offering various ticket packages, while Phoebe Bridgers is auctioning off handwritten lyrics to a song of your choice.

Portugal. The Man is also contributing various signed items and concert tickets.

For more info, visit Charitybuzz.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!