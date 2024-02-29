Billie Eilish, Radiohead & more donate items in support of daughter of Portugal. The Man members

Billie Eilish and Radiohead are taking part in a charity auction in support of Frances Gourley, the 12-year-old daughter of Portugal. The Man members John Gourley and Zoe Manville.

Frances was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called DHDDS, which currently has no cure. Proceeds from the auction, which is being hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, will benefit the organization Frances Changed My Life, which funds research toward curing DHDDS.

Among the items available to bid on is a signed bottle of Eilish's perfume, and a Radiohead-autographed copy of the Kid A Mnesia compilation. Additionally, artists including Coldplay, Brittany Howard, Olivia Rodrigo, Grouplove and Tenacious D are offering various ticket packages, while Phoebe Bridgers is auctioning off handwritten lyrics to a song of your choice.

Portugal. The Man is also contributing various signed items and concert tickets.

For more info, visit Charitybuzz.com.

