Billie Eilish sets nationwide theater listening events for 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'

If you can't make the LA or New York in-person listening sessions for Billie Eilish's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, she's got another option for you.

In addition to listening events at LA's Kia Forum and New York's Barclays Center on May 15 and 16, there will now be events in AMC movie theaters across the country on May 16 and May 17. Fans can hear the album "with a visual accompaniment" at each theater.

Tickets cost $5 each and are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds is going to the AMC Cares Charitable Fund, which provides grants and financial assistance to qualified nonprofit organizations.

You can find a list of theaters participating in each state by visiting AMCtheatres.com.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT arrives May 17. Billie's world tour kicks off September 29 in Québec, Canada.

