Billie Eilish joins Paramore for "All I Wanted" performance during Los Angeles show

Paramore's concert in Los Angeles Wednesday, July 19, featured a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish.

According to Setlist.fm, the "bad guy" artist joined Hayley Williams and company onstage for a joint performance of their song "All I Wanted." Fan-shot footage of the onstage collaboration was posted to social media.

Eilish previously named "All I Wanted," the closing track off 2009's Brand New Eyes, her favorite Paramore song. Paramore performed the track for the first time live during their headlining set at the 2022 When We Were Young festival.

This isn't the first time Eilish and Williams have shared the stage together. Williams joined Eilish during her 2022 Coachella headlining set to perform an acoustic rendition of Paramore's "Misery Business," marking the first time she sang that song since retiring it in 2018.

Paramore is currently on tour behind their latest album, This Is Why, which dropped in February.

