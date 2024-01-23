Billie Eilish, "I'm Just Ken" nominated for 2024 Oscars

ABC

By Josh Johnson

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen-featuring "I'm Just Ken" are nominated for Best Original Song. Both tracks were recorded for the Barbie movie.

"What Was I Made For?" previously won the Best Original Song Golden Globe, while "I'm Just Ken" took home the Critics Choice Award. Eilish won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2022 for her James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

The 2024 Oscars will air March 10 on ABC. For the full list of nominees, visit Oscars.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!