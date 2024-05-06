Billie Eilish to hold 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' listening parties in NYC and LA

By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish is taking her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, to arenas before her tour even launches.

The Oscar-winning star has scheduled two album listening parties: one in New York City and one in LA. The New York one will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 15; the LA event is set for the Kia Forum on May 16. The album comes out May 17.

Fans can request up to two tickets for the event via Ticketmaster through May 7 at 9 a.m. PT. Confirmations will be sent out on May 10. Billie encourages fans to take public transportation to the parties to reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Billie's actual tour starts in September and will run through 2025.

