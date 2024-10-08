Billie Eilish covers 'Vogue,' vows to never talk about who she's dating "ever again"

Billie Eilish covers the November issue of Vogue, and in the accompanying interview expresses her regret about opening up too much in previous interviews.

Billie made headlines last year for that Variety interview in which she, for all intents and purposes, came out. She tells Vogue, "I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again."

"I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world,” she acknowledges.

Meanwhile, Billie's recently launched HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Tour is her first without her brother, FINNEAS, or her mom, Maggie Baird; Baird describes it to Vogue as "sort of our 'going off to college year.'"

FINNEAS explains, "There were many years where I sort of felt like I would never miss a show because, you know, Billie was 16 or 17 and I really had this feeling of needing to be there for every minute. And the truth is, over the last few years of touring, she’s really become an adult.”

Billie, who once found touring "unpleasant," tells Vogue, "I didn't realize that I could make touring enjoyable. I just was very lonely for many years, and I'm not interested in that anymore."

Billie will stave off loneliness with her opening act, Nat and Alex Wolff, who she calls "some of my best friends in the world," as well as childhood friends who'll be joining her on the road. She tells Vogue, "I mean, hopefully, it's going to be f****** fun."

