Billie Eilish, Coldplay among most-streamed artists in Spotify's history

Billie Eilish Kicks Off Second North American Leg On "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour"

Billie Eilish and Coldplay are among the most-streamed artists in the history of Spotify, which the streaming service announced Thursday to mark its 20th anniversary.

The "bad guy" artist is #8 on the list, while the "Viva La Vida" outfit lands at #17. Perhaps unsurprisingly, pop superstar Taylor Swift is the #1 most-streamed artist in Spotify history.

Eilish's 2019 debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is the 10th most-streamed album of all time on Spotify. The list of the most-streamed albums in Spotify's history also includes Arctic Monkeys' 2013 effort AM at #9.

The list of Spotify's most-streamed songs of all time includes The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather" at #3, Imagine Dragons' "Believer" at #11, Arctic Monkeys' "I Wanna Be Yours" at #12, Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" at #13, Eilish and Khalid's "lovely" at #14, Coldplay's "Yellow" at #15, Eilish's "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" at #18 and Vance Joy's "Riptide" at #19.

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