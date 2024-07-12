Billie Eilish and Amelia Dimoldenberg flirt on 'Chicken Shop Date'

During the latest episode of Chicken Shop Date, Billie Eilish and host Amelia Dimoldenberg spent most of their time flirting with each another.

Things start off with Amelia telling Billie, "I got you vegan nuggets and chips for your lunch. Because I'm not available on the menu yet." "Damn," replies Billie. "I was really hoping that it could be you." And away they go.

Amelia sprays on some of Billie's signature brand of perfume and that devolves into a conversation about how nice Billie thinks Amanda's boobs are. When Amanda tells Billie that her eyes are "mesmerizing," Billie says, "You're pretty mesmerizing."

Billie then asks Amelia what kind of person would be her dream to date. "Besides you, you mean?" she shoots back. "You don't wanna date me," insists Billie, who reveals that what really turns her on is "passion, dude." She also says the number one thing she notices about a potential love interest is how they smell.

The talk then turns to cravings versus crushes. "I become insane when I have a crush,” Billie says. “I get absolutely insane. When I was growing up, no one I had a crush on ever had a crush on me back — that I know of. It’s very demoralizing. It’s sad.”

“All I do is crush on people,” she shared. “It’s all I do. When I don’t have a crush, life feels so empty.”

But at the end of the show, Billie seems let down when Amelia tells her that she's going on another date after their date. "Should I go to your date later?" Billie asks. "Oh, that'll be good," says Amelia. "Surprise!"

