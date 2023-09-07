'Billboard'﻿ reveals #1 all-time Alternative Airplay artist & song to mark chart's 35th anniversary

By Josh Johnson

Billboard has updated the Alternative Airplay chart's all-time rankings in honor of its 35th anniversary.

Foo Fighters remain the #1 Alternative Airplay artist, a position Dave Grohl and company previously held when Billboard celebrated the chart's 25th and 30th anniversaries in 2013 and 2018. The Foos have a total of 30 top-10 singles on Alternative Airplay -- the most in the chart's history -- 11 of which hit #1.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have the most #1 Alternative Airplay hits with 15, slot it at #2. The rest of the top 10, in order, goes Green Day, Linkin Park, U2, Weezer, Imagine Dragons, R.E.M., Cage the Elephant and Pearl Jam.

Meanwhile, the #1 Alternative Airplay song is now All Time Low's "Monsters" feat. blackbear, dethroning the previous champion, Muse's "Uprising." "Monsters" took the title in large part to the record-breaking 88 weeks it spent on the Alternative Airplay chart, 18 of which were spent at #1.

"Uprising" is now the #3 all-time Alternative Airplay song, as it was also jumped by lovelytheband's "Broken," which takes the #2 spot. After "Uprising," the order of the top 10 goes Rise Against's "Savior," Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still," Muse's "Madness," Foo Fighters' "The Pretender," Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive," Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" and Cold War Kids' "First."

The Billboard Alternative Airplay chart launched in September 1988 as the Modern Rock Tracks chart and measures radio spins on alternative formatted stations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

