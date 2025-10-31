Big Grams reunion: Phantogram releases new version of 'Move in Silence' with Big Boi

'Memory of a Day' deluxe album artwork. (Neon Gold/Futures)
By Josh Johnson

Big Grams are back, at least for one song.

Phantogram has released a new version of their track "Move in Silence" featuring Outkast rapper Big Boi. The updated recording is included on the deluxe version of Phantogram's latest album, Memory of a Day, out now.

The "Fall in Love" outfit previously teamed up with Big Boi as Big Grams for a joint EP released in 2015.

The original Memory of a Day dropped in 2024. It also includes the single "Come Alive."

Outkast, meanwhile, is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8. Other inductees include The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker and Cyndi Lauper.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

