Biffy Clyro announces new single, 'A Little Love'

Biffy Clyro Perform At The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

It will soon be time to mon the Biff once more.

Biffy Clyro has announced a new single called "A Little Love." The track will drop June 11, and you can presave it now.

The "Many of Horror" trio also plans to perform "A Little Love" during their headlining set Friday at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Liverpool, England.

"A Little Love" marks the first new music from Biffy Clyro to follow their 2021 album, The Myth of the Happily Ever After. Since then, frontman Simon Neil launched an extreme metal project called Empire State Bastard featuring former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

